TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $130,335.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $130,335.00 and $1,998.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026442 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011235 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.33 or 0.02776560 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000563 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003043 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

