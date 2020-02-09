Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of TCOM opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.