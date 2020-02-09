Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $98.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 512,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

