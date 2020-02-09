Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. 433,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,160. Trex has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08.
Trex Company Profile
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.