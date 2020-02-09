TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TransUnion by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

