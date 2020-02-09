Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.83. Transocean shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 11,989,223 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.
