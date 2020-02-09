TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director David Weill acquired 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,541.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 120,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,615. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

