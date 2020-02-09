Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 48,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.