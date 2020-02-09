Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 650,519 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650,519 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

EWA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 1,951,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,369. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

