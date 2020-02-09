Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 37,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,057. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

