Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 147,512 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,512 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000.

NYSEARCA GXC traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. 477,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

