Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.63. 1,903,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

