Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. 1,642,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

