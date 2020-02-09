Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,869,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,578. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

