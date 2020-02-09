Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.42.

NYSE TD opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

