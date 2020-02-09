TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0020

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. TOP has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $657,960.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

