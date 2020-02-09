Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,291,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.35) by ($1.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

