Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,291,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.35) by ($1.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.
