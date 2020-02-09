Tilly’s Inc Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

