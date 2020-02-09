THETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.35 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, WazirX, Upbit and Gate.io. THETA has a market cap of $101.35 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Coinbit, Upbit, DDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, Huobi, Fatbtc, WazirX, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.