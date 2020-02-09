THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Trading Up 0.3%

THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.