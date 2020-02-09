The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.58 EPS.

ENSG stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 455,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

