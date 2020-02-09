The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 455,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,373. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.