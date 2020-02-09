The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,817. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.