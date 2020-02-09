The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,193. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 381,231 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 560.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 95,193 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

