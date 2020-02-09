Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,461 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 15,108,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469,126. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

