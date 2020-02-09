Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,394 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,262. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average is $138.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

