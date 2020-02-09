Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.93 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

