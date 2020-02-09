Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.61. 850,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,688. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

