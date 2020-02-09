Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,968. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.83. The stock had a trading volume of 331,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,685. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $304.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.05.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

