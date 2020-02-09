Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 55.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

