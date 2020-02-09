Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires Shares of 62,637 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

