Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 134 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 216,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.50. 244,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,864. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $165.77. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

