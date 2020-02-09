Tetra Tech, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

TTEK stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $210,616.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,983.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

