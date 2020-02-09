TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

TESSCO Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years. TESSCO Technologies has a payout ratio of -8.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TESS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

