Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $23,678,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $748.07 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.41.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.