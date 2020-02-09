Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
TENX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
