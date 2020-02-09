Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TENX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

