Telstra (ASX:TLS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.85. Telstra shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 40,780,777 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Telstra (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

