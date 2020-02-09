Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,551. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Telenav by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 1,068,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

