Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telaria provides a software-based platform to manage video advertising. The company provides publishers with real-time analytics and decision making tools to control their video advertising business. The company changed its name from Tremor Video to Telaria in 2017. “

Get Telaria alerts:

TLRA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYSE TLRA opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Telaria has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRA. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telaria by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 697,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telaria by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 485,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 296,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telaria (TLRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.