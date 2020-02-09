TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 679.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $182,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TCF shares. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 784,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,300. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

