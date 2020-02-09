Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.