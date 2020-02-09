Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

TPR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 6,067,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

