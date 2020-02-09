Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 6,067,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.