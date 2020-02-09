Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.89.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.