TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $54,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

