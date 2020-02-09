TajCoin (TAJ) Price Up 7.1% This Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, TajCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TajCoin has a market cap of $13,104.00 and $3.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.01290295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00212275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002136 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00062496 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004073 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,422,921 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

