Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lessened by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,415,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 6.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $140,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,237. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.