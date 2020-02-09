Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 37,348 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,348 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Linde worth $240,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $214.16. 931,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.23 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $159.08 and a 1-year high of $217.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

