Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 287,907 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,277,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,907 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $207,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 879.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 25,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 948,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

