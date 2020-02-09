Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $311,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.22. 3,425,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.22. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

